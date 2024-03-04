Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AMKR has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.20.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMKR

Amkor Technology Stock Up 6.6 %

AMKR stock opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.54. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $34.44.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $765,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $765,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,788.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,400 shares of company stock worth $934,068 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,410,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after acquiring an additional 63,104 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $30,284,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $4,694,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.