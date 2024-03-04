Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management (NYSE: WM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/23/2024 – Waste Management was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/15/2024 – Waste Management had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $197.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/15/2024 – Waste Management was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

2/15/2024 – Waste Management had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $215.00 to $226.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Waste Management had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $163.00 to $189.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Waste Management had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $188.00 to $212.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Waste Management was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $190.00.

2/14/2024 – Waste Management had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $184.00 to $196.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Waste Management had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $190.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Waste Management had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $215.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2024 – Waste Management was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/18/2024 – Waste Management had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $203.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2024 – Waste Management had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $184.00 to $188.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE WM opened at $205.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $82.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.48 and a one year high of $209.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.60.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $363,937.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,591 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,349.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 8,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,844,111.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,804,339.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $363,937.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,591 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,349.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,954 shares of company stock worth $7,648,660. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 5,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

