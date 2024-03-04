Analysts Set Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) PT at $16.88

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.88.

AAOI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $15.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $591.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average is $14.49. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Applied Optoelectronics’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 42,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $957,821.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,748.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong now owns 132,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 71,590 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 360.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 38,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 41.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

See Also

