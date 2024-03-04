Analysts Set IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) PT at $591.50

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $591.50.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective on the stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IDEXX Laboratories

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

Institutional Trading of IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,160 shares of company stock valued at $30,943,508 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IDXX opened at $576.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 57.29, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.27. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $549.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Free Report

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.