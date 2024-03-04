Analyzing American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) & AMREP (NYSE:AXR)

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) and AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

American Realty Investors has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMREP has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Realty Investors and AMREP’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Realty Investors $37.54 million N/A $373.35 million $3.06 6.32 AMREP $48.68 million 2.34 $21.79 million $3.64 5.95

Institutional and Insider Ownership

American Realty Investors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AMREP. AMREP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Realty Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

33.8% of AMREP shares are owned by institutional investors. 90.8% of American Realty Investors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.0% of AMREP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Realty Investors and AMREP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Realty Investors 99.52% -0.76% -0.56% AMREP 47.23% 17.42% 16.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for American Realty Investors and AMREP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A AMREP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

AMREP beats American Realty Investors on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio included five commercial properties comprising four office buildings and one retail properties; nine multifamily apartment communities consisting of 1,492 units; and fifty-two multifamily apartment communities totaling 10,281 units. The company also owns or controls 1,886 acres of developed and undeveloped land. American Realty Investors, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About AMREP

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado. Further, the company focuses on selling single-family detached homes and attached homes. As of April 30, 2023, it owned approximately 17,000 acres in Sandoval County, New Mexico. The company owns an approximately 160-acre property in Brighton, Colorado. AMREP Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, Pennsylvania.

