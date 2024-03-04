Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 237 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,616 shares of company stock valued at $20,843,606 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LECO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LECO

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $254.19 on Monday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.36 and a 52 week high of $259.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.26. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.