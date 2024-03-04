Andlauer Healthcare Group (AND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.49 per share for the quarter.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Up 0.3 %
TSE:AND opened at C$40.42 on Monday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of C$36.76 and a 1-year high of C$53.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$40.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.06. The firm has a market cap of C$801.53 million, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.66.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is 21.52%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.03, for a total value of C$640,465.60. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $1,416,565. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
