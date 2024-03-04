Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (AOMR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) is set to release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect Angel Oak Mortgage REIT to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AOMR opened at $10.46 on Monday. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $261.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -799.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 33,129 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 627,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,294,000 after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after buying an additional 30,894 shares during the last quarter.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

