Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 402.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANNX. Bank of America upgraded Annexon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Annexon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

ANNX opened at $5.97 on Monday. Annexon has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $6.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $317.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, CEO Douglas Love sold 5,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $32,032.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,510.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Annexon news, Director Muneer A. Satter acquired 350,000 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,406,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,329,349.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 5,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $32,032.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,510.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,940 shares of company stock valued at $144,434. 19.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Annexon by 33.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 898,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 224,156 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Annexon in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Annexon in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in Annexon by 2.5% in the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 399,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC raised its position in Annexon by 18.3% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

