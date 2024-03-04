ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,113 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,550 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.54% of ANSYS worth $140,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 854.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in ANSYS by 327.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up previously from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price target on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $340.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,082. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $340.81 and a 200-day moving average of $312.61.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

