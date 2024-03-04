Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Shares Gap Down to $11.28

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.28, but opened at $10.89. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 185,038 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARI shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 67.74, a quick ratio of 67.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.96%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $458,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,202,178.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 155,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 88,821 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 290,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 154,284 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 807,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 64,961 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 269,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 109,141 shares during the period. 53.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Featured Stories

