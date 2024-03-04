Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Earns Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $220.00 price objective on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AMAT. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.75.

AMAT traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $210.77. 3,317,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,945,848. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $213.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $175.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

