AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 359.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 806,403 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 630,747 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Las Vegas Sands worth $36,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 4.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 37.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. StockNews.com lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $51.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.36. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The company has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

