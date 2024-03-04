AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 95,423 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,423 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Donaldson worth $41,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 332.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 36,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 28,382 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,760,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 100,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 32,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $754,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $324,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,641.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $324,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,641.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,137 shares of company stock worth $1,202,812 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

DCI opened at $72.52 on Monday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.56 and a 200-day moving average of $62.56.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $876.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.34 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DCI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

