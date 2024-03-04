AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,799 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,225 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $37,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Popular by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Popular by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Popular by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Popular by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Popular by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BPOP. Citigroup began coverage on Popular in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Popular has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

Popular Stock Performance

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $82.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.50. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $89.70. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.89. Popular had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $702.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 32.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Popular

In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $51,304.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

