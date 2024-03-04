AQR Capital Management LLC Has $44.95 Million Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,119 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $44,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,374,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at $493,295.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.8 %

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $306.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.76. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.13 and a 1-year high of $307.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CASY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.50.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

