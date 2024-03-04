AQR Capital Management LLC Has $49.05 Million Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,093,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,916 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.39% of Playtika worth $49,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 219.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,603,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,580 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at about $18,424,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the second quarter valued at about $16,487,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 219.9% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,768,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the third quarter valued at about $9,695,000. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Playtika alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Playtika from $14.75 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. HSBC cut shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.90 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Playtika from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Playtika presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.43.

Playtika Price Performance

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $7.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average is $8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85. Playtika Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $12.90.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $637.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.26 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Playtika Profile

(Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.