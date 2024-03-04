AQR Capital Management LLC Has $51.36 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 248,245 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 24,016 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $51,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 86.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $330,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 60.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter worth $24,349,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after buying an additional 989,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,157 shares of company stock worth $9,282,629. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $264.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.88, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.38 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.94 and a 200-day moving average of $226.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.44.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

