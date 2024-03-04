AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,939,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 547,604 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.79% of Amkor Technology worth $43,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMKR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 57.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 81.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 26.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $765,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,789,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $81,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,525.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $765,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,788.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,400 shares of company stock worth $934,068 in the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $33.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $34.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.54.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.23%.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

