AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 10,754 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 417,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,754 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $38,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Entergy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Trading Down 1.1 %

ETR opened at $100.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.66 and its 200 day moving average is $98.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.90.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.73.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

