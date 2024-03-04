AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 211,292 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 211,292 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of GoDaddy worth $46,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 20,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. Benchmark upped their price target on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI cut GoDaddy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $361,817.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,868,047.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $361,817.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,868,047.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,716 shares in the company, valued at $16,173,997.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,977 shares of company stock valued at $834,444 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Stock Down 0.4 %

GDDY opened at $113.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.92. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.43 and a 1-year high of $116.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.12.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

