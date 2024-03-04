AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 275,373 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,062,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,373 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $40,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,636,000 after acquiring an additional 547,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,868,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,133 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,472,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,844,000 after acquiring an additional 539,227 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,529,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,966,000 after acquiring an additional 218,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,014,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,734,000 after acquiring an additional 165,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.71.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $33.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.28. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.38.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $257,576.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,021 shares of company stock worth $886,454 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.