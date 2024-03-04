AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 4,039,267 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,102,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,039,267 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $42,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 163.1% during the second quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 16,024,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,394,000 after buying an additional 9,934,099 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter valued at $1,006,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Altice USA by 159.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,159,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after buying an additional 1,328,364 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 44.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 242,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 75,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ATUS. BNP Paribas raised Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Altice USA from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 29th. HSBC lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.22.

Altice USA Stock Performance

NYSE ATUS opened at $2.98 on Monday. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $4.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

