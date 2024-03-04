Aragon Price Hits $8.91 on Top Exchanges (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One Aragon token can now be bought for approximately $8.91 or 0.00013634 BTC on popular exchanges. Aragon has a market cap of $384.64 million and approximately $8.00 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aragon has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aragon

Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,179,247 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org.

Aragon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

