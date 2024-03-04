Arbitrum Trading 9.4% Higher Over Last Week (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. During the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One Arbitrum token can now be bought for about $2.01 or 0.00003075 BTC on major exchanges. Arbitrum has a total market capitalization of $2.56 billion and $705.83 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arbitrum Token Profile

Arbitrum’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 2.00138997 USD and is down -6.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 791 active market(s) with $959,710,468.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

