Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) PT Raised to $77.00 at Robert W. Baird

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Arcellx from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcellx currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Shares of ACLX stock opened at $66.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 0.02. Arcellx has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $70.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.68 and its 200 day moving average is $47.74.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $63.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 million. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 20.96% and a negative net margin of 64.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arcellx will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $191,252.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,331.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $191,252.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,331.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $470,568.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,310 shares in the company, valued at $901,453.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,037 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Arcellx by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Arcellx by 21.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in Arcellx by 2.6% during the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Arcellx by 5.3% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcellx by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

