Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) PT Raised to $82.00 at Scotiabank

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank to $82.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ACLX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Arcellx from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Arcellx from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Arcellx has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.92.

ACLX opened at $66.82 on Thursday. Arcellx has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $70.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 0.02.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.95. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 64.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $63.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcellx will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $191,252.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,331.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arcellx news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $470,568.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $191,252.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,331.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,535 shares of company stock worth $1,297,037 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arcellx by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Arcellx by 219.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcellx in the second quarter worth $57,000.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

