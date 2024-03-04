Ares Commercial Real Estate’s (ACRE) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $11.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.25 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.36.

NYSE:ACRE opened at $7.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $11.79.

In other news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $194,717.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,312.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Anton Feingold sold 5,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $61,079.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,975 shares in the company, valued at $715,270.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $194,717.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,312.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. Mango Five Family Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 343.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 62,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,748,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,477,000 after purchasing an additional 116,999 shares in the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

