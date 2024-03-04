Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Citigroup

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.69.

NYSE ARIS opened at $12.18 on Monday. Aris Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $702.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 64.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Aris Water Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

