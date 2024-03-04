Ark Self Reported Market Cap Hits $189.74 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. In the last week, Ark has traded up 21.9% against the dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $189.74 million and approximately $57.89 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00001575 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002105 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001237 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002570 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 179,280,080 coins and its circulating supply is 179,280,854 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

