Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIW) Short Interest Down 12.5% in February

Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Armada Acquisition Corp. I stock. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 294,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Get Armada Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Armada Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

AACIW traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,925. Armada Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.

About Armada Acquisition Corp. I

Armada Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.