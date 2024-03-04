Armistice Capital LLC Buys New Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,713 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 209.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 309,900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 209,600 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,159 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 191.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,333,370 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $42,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,456 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 18.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 255,994 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 39,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 153.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 342,699 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 207,639 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.03. 7,543,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,766,883. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.47. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.