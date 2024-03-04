Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Short Interest Up 13.6% in February

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,770,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the January 31st total of 7,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARWR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ARWR

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $36.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 0.72. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.96.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.46). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.77% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. The company had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,860,092.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,715,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,181,802.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 7,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $292,906.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,293.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,860,092.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,715,048 shares in the company, valued at $120,181,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,439 shares of company stock valued at $5,904,479. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.