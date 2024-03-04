Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) PT Raised to C$5.75

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins lifted their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.54.

Athabasca Oil stock traded up C$0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching C$5.09. 2,852,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,978,925. Athabasca Oil has a 52-week low of C$2.54 and a 52-week high of C$5.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.11.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

