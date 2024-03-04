Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Position Reduced by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,439 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $18,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 24.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,833,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,838,000 after purchasing an additional 752,889 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,126,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,054,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,542,000 after purchasing an additional 20,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,459,000 after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In other news, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 6,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total value of $1,037,792.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,822,850.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 6,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total value of $1,037,792.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,822,850.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 8,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $1,503,112.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,041,354.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,905 shares of company stock worth $21,452,800. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:ATKR opened at $172.52 on Monday. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.14 and a 52 week high of $173.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.18.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $1.04. Atkore had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Atkore’s payout ratio is 7.67%.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

