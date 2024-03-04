Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Lessened by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,906,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 133,580 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.71% of Automatic Data Processing worth $699,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.17.

Shares of ADP traded down $4.86 on Monday, hitting $244.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,322. The company has a market capitalization of $100.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,600 shares of company stock worth $3,830,550. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

