AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVDX. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.29.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AvidXchange

AvidXchange Trading Down 1.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

AVDX opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50. AvidXchange has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56.

In other news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 7,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $79,825.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,865.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan Stahl sold 26,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $320,241.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 7,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $79,825.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 207,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,865.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,709 shares of company stock worth $816,925. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvidXchange

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVDX. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 68.2% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 9,734,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947,982 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,858,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,116,000 after buying an additional 3,048,717 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,231,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,409,000 after buying an additional 2,160,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 417.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,942 shares during the period. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 4,510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,120 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvidXchange

(Get Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.