Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.70 to $1.80 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

ASM opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.58 million, a P/E ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 436,400 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 12.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,347 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,934 shares in the last quarter. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

