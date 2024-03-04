Axie Infinity Price Hits $10.65 on Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and approximately $170.94 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $10.65 or 0.00015895 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,173,899 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 138,156,823.2355903 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 10.47608801 USD and is down -3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 419 active market(s) with $188,441,987.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

