AXQ Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viasat alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VSAT. Barclays lowered their price objective on Viasat from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Viasat from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Viasat Stock Down 1.3 %

VSAT opened at $19.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.34. Viasat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $47.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Viasat had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 4.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Viasat Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.