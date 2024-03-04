AXQ Capital LP Decreases Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

AXQ Capital LP lessened its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.8 %

MPC opened at $171.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $175.29.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.