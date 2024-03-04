AXQ Capital LP Invests $604,000 in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 482,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,583,000 after purchasing an additional 26,471 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:NVT opened at $69.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.71 and its 200 day moving average is $55.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $69.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.34.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $738,004.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,228.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $738,004.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,228.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $12,742,985.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,987.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,252 shares of company stock worth $25,713,777. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVT

nVent Electric Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.