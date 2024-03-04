AXQ Capital LP Invests $666,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,248,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in General Motors by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,747,000 after buying an additional 6,548,022 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 454.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,216,283 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,961,000 after buying an additional 4,275,293 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 1,257.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,598,000 after buying an additional 2,194,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,326,682 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $274,531,000 after buying an additional 2,049,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $608,055.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,948,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,526 shares of company stock worth $1,757,472. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.66.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM stock opened at $41.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.51. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $41.80.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.57%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

