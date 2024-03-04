AXQ Capital LP Purchases New Shares in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $72.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $48.81 and a one year high of $72.82. The stock has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.53.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.774 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.25%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

