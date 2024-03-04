AXQ Capital LP Takes $632,000 Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FE. StockNews.com downgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $36.54 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $41.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 90.61%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

