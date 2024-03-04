AXQ Capital LP Takes Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 88.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AMG stock opened at $157.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.22 and a 12 month high of $163.93.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.83. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 32.71%. The firm had revenue of $502.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

