Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 17,741 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 387.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,741 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,889,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,846,000 after purchasing an additional 899,859 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,235,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,237,000 after purchasing an additional 114,854 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,039,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,122,000 after purchasing an additional 66,867 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,219,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,305,000 after purchasing an additional 799,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,736,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,667,000 after purchasing an additional 501,238 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $115.59 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $119.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.74.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2749 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

