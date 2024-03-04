Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 105.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $75.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.94. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $94.30.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

