Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 62,936 ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 62,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,935,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $798,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 129.6% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS VIXY opened at $13.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.91.

About ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average one-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXY was launched on Jan 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

