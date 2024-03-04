Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 952 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $527.08 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $343.39 and a 1 year high of $528.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $497.66 and a 200-day moving average of $459.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

